IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 399.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,334 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 338.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,481,000.

IEUR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,819. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.10. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $59.91.

