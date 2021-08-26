IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth $77,730,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,493,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $1,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $137.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.53. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

