IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Facebook by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $368.39 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,725,809 shares of company stock worth $950,557,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

