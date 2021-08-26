IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $27.62 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,348 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.98. The stock had a trading volume of 626,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,048. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $129.59 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.