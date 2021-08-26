IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 2,942 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.87. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $354.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.