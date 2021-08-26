IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 20,911 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,911 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $23,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AJRD shares. Truist lowered their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of AJRD traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.30. 1,460,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

