Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,548,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,420,000 after purchasing an additional 88,248 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,418,000 after acquiring an additional 128,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,323,000 after acquiring an additional 163,695 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $230.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,971. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.14 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

