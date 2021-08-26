Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

NYSE CLX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.73. 28,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,910. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.