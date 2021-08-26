Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,952. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $175.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.68.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,975 shares of company stock worth $33,769,718. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.