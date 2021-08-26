Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,229 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,333 shares during the period. Xilinx accounts for approximately 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after purchasing an additional 432,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,264,000 after purchasing an additional 122,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Xilinx by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Xilinx by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,668 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $191,384,000 after purchasing an additional 473,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Shares of XLNX traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.28. 40,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $156.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.