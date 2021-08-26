Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 6,153 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 24.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after acquiring an additional 505,137 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $127,559,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,888,000 after purchasing an additional 264,275 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.42.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $554.78. 36,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.02.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

