II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Get II-VI alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.39.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.47. II-VI has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,303.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $596,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,664 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in II-VI by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in II-VI by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.