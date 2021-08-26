Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 9,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 17,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGNY. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,451,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,113,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ignyte Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGNY)

