IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after buying an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after buying an additional 213,946 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 4,634.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in IDEX by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,153,000 after buying an additional 153,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 449,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,994,000 after buying an additional 133,817 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $224.94. 894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.71.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

