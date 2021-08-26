IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading Down 3%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 1,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 226,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

IDYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a market cap of $887.88 million, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.93.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $604,334 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,559,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,493 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,636,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,360,000 after acquiring an additional 130,727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after acquiring an additional 409,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 192,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.