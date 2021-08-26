Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Trims Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $29.45. 27,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $156,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,152 shares of company stock worth $1,926,707 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.