Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,914 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,904,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,866 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after purchasing an additional 962,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,689,000 after purchasing an additional 913,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,146 shares of company stock valued at $741,852. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,007. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NI. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

