Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Buys 11,292 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 147,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,617,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.37. The stock had a trading volume of 109,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,932. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

