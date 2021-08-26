iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 302.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.07 million, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.49. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,213,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,642 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,845,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after purchasing an additional 182,238 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,036,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,735,000 after purchasing an additional 206,492 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,881,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 188,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.