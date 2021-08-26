iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Price Target Cut to $13.00

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ICLK opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $464.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter worth $161,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter worth $173,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 91.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 62,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

