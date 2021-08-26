iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 388,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 50,578 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 378,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 36,440 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter.

IBDM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.75. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,207. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.76.

