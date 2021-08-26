Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBDRY shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

IBDRY stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. Iberdrola has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $61.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.8297 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is 49.40%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

