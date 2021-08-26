Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 123 ($1.61). 331,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 744,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.90 ($1.64).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HYVE. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 181.43 ($2.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.41. The company has a market capitalization of £326.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.77.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

