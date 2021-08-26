Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 282.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Huron Consulting Group worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 574,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,946,000 after acquiring an additional 135,352 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HURN. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

