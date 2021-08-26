Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.74. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, S&T Bank lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 158,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

HURN opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

