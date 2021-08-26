HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.670-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.420-$0.440 EPS.

Shares of HUBS traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $683.93. The company had a trading volume of 328,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,035. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $260.79 and a 1-year high of $695.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $608.02. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -367.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $625.91.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

