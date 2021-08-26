H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) PT Raised to $28.00

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.22. 2,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

