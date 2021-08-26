Hormel Foods (HRL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE HRL opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.51.
In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,846. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
