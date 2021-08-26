HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Tom Rusin Acquires 16 Shares

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin bought 16 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 931 ($12.16) per share, with a total value of £148.96 ($194.62).

Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total value of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76).

HSV opened at GBX 921 ($12.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. HomeServe plc has a 1-year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,350 ($17.64). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 952.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSV shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,335.88 ($17.45).

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

