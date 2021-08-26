HomeServe (LON:HSV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $905.50

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and last traded at GBX 909.50 ($11.88), with a volume of 19722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 921 ($12.03).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HomeServe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,335.88 ($17.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 952.99. The company has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.11.

In other news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total transaction of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 48 shares of company stock worth $45,168.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

