Hiveterminal Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 69% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $354.20 or 0.00754195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00097670 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

