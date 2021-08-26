Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HIMS. Citigroup upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.72.

HIMS stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of -0.13.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Spencer Lee sold 13,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $165,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $115,521.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,879.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,232 shares of company stock valued at $594,230 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

