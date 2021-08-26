Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $933.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,374. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $81.48 and a one year high of $136.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of -126.06 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.