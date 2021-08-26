HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Down 5.5%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 91,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. Analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.