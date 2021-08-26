HEXO (TSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$6.00

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HEXO. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HEXO has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and an average price target of C$5.16.

HEXO stock opened at C$3.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of C$492.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of C$2.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

