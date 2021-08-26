Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $47.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

HXL traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.27. 331,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hexcel by 112.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

