Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,080,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after acquiring an additional 122,350 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,449,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98,086 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $723,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,644 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

