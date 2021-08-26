Heronetta Management L.P. Has $6.34 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises 5.6% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1683 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.10%.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
