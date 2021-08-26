Herbert Virgin Sells 13,750 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $56,375.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $62,273.75.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $64,116.25.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of -1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. Research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 158,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 308,307 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $1,326,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

