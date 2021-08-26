Herbert Virgin Sells 13,750 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $56,375.00.
- On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $62,273.75.
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $64,116.25.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.
Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of -1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 158,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 308,307 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $1,326,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.