HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLFFF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

HLFFF traded up $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.91. 297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,814. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.76. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

