Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $32,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.90. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $86.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.07%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

