HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $125.00 at Truist Securities

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,914. HEICO has a 12 month low of $99.55 and a 12 month high of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.49.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

