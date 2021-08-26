Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ HTBX opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Heat Biologics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Heat Biologics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heat Biologics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.
About Heat Biologics
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
