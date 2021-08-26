Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Board of Directors Initiates Share Repurchase Program

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of HTLD stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $16.98. 151,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,839. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.53. Heartland Express has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $21.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

