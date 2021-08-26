Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.740-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HTA traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTA. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.