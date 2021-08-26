Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Health and Happiness (H&H) International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of BTSDF opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Health and Happiness has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $4.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

