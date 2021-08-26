Head-To-Head Contrast: Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) & Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ardagh Group and Stevanato Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardagh Group $6.73 billion 0.07 $35.00 million N/A N/A Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ardagh Group has higher revenue and earnings than Stevanato Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Ardagh Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ardagh Group and Stevanato Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardagh Group -0.08% -120.19% 3.42% Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ardagh Group and Stevanato Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardagh Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Stevanato Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

Ardagh Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.83, indicating a potential downside of 1.92%. Stevanato Group has a consensus target price of $25.57, indicating a potential downside of 1.61%. Given Stevanato Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stevanato Group is more favorable than Ardagh Group.

Summary

Stevanato Group beats Ardagh Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

