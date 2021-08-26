Head to Head Contrast: MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) & Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MV Oil Trust and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 3 7 0 2.70

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $13.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.20%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 10.77 $5.64 million N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 6.37 -$1.21 billion ($0.02) -722.00

MV Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Volatility & Risk

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust N/A N/A 47.13% Magnolia Oil & Gas 25.33% 23.92% 13.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.9%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MV Oil Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats MV Oil Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

