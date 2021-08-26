Head to Head Contrast: Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and The Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get The Chemours alerts:

The Chemours has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Chemours and Ecovyst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Chemours 0 2 7 0 2.78 Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67

The Chemours presently has a consensus price target of $37.78, indicating a potential upside of 10.49%. Ecovyst has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 28.41%. Given Ecovyst’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than The Chemours.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Chemours and Ecovyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Chemours $4.97 billion 1.14 $219.00 million $1.98 17.27 Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.52 -$278.77 million $1.00 12.33

The Chemours has higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Chemours, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of The Chemours shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Ecovyst shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of The Chemours shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Chemours and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Chemours 4.57% 61.31% 7.06% Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83%

Summary

The Chemours beats Ecovyst on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications. The Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment offers of refrigerants, propellants, blowing agents, and specialty solvents. The Advanced Performance Materials segment provides polymers and advanced materials. Its Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial chemicals used in gold production, industrial, and consumer applications. The company sells its products through direct channels, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.