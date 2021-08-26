Head-To-Head Contrast: Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) vs. Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Empire State Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Empire State Realty Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20

Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 119.51%. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.69%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -79.47% N/A -10.13% Empire State Realty Trust -0.80% -0.27% -0.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $508.24 million 0.81 -$543.88 million ($179.30) -0.08 Empire State Realty Trust $609.23 million 2.90 -$12.52 million $0.62 16.45

Empire State Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets. The Observatory segment manages observatories at the Empire state building. The company was founded on July 29, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

